Opinion Algorithms and the coronavirus pandemic Backlash grows over governments' use of automated decision-making tools

London — “This year we are going to put our trust in teachers rather than algorithms,” Gavin Williamson, the British education secretary, announced on Wednesday.

The government is eager to avoid a repeat of last year’s fiasco over exams in England’s schools. With tests cancelled because of the disruption caused by coronavirus, Ofqual, the government department in charge of examinations, had created an algorithm that was meant to stop grade inflation by standardising teachers’ assessed grades...