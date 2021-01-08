Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Jennifer Robinson: ‘Assange had information. That made him dangerous’ The barrister on representing the WikiLeaks founder — and the vitriol faced by her client Amber Heard BL PREMIUM

Jennifer Robinson is used to dealing with negative stories about her most famous and controversial client. As Julian Assange’s longest serving lawyer, she’s watched as the founder of WikiLeaks, once feted as the future of investigative journalism, has made powerful enemies around the world — and fallen out with a succession of collaborators. But she insists that Assange has been misunderstood.

“People ought to question what they have read in the media and what’s driven that media coverage,” she says, as we sit in the courtyard of the House of St Barnabas, a Soho private members’ club. “In the end this case is more important than any of that because of the precedent it sets for all journalists.”..