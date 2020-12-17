Opinion Optimistic prognosis for biotech Sector has raised $9.7bn across 57 initial public offerings in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Most life science start-ups fail to cross the Valley of Death. Any business that takes years to commercialise its research risks running out of cash. But 2020 has shown what can be achieved by those that reach the other side.

The race to come up with vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 has shone a light on remarkable scientific advances. It has also demonstrated the scope for biotech fortunes to reverse. Take the two vaccine pioneers. Germany’s BioNTech had to scale back its Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) in October 2019, while the shares of its US rival, Moderna, were trading below their 2018 IPO price. Their shares are up three-fold and seven-fold respectively this year...