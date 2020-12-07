Opinion SECOND TAKE THE LEX COLUMN: Four-day working week: duvet ahead There are multiple advantages beyond a Friday morning lie-in, including happier staff and a green dividend BL PREMIUM

Fewer working hours should be “a natural and desirable outcome of a progressive society”, economic historian Robert Skidelsky believes.

Unilever concurs. The consumer goods group is switching its New Zealand staff to a four-day working week for a five-day salary. If successful, the switch could apply across the group globally...