THE LEX COLUMN: Four-day working week: duvet ahead
There are multiple advantages beyond a Friday morning lie-in, including happier staff and a green dividend
07 December 2020 - 16:50
Fewer working hours should be “a natural and desirable outcome of a progressive society”, economic historian Robert Skidelsky believes.
Unilever concurs. The consumer goods group is switching its New Zealand staff to a four-day working week for a five-day salary. If successful, the switch could apply across the group globally...
