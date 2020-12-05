Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Ahdaf Soueif: ‘I have a lot of friends in prison’ The Egyptian novelist and activist on taking on the military government and why she resigned from the British Museum BL PREMIUM

The covered terrace of a Turkish restaurant in north London. I look round at the smattering of cheerful, respectable fellow lunchers and wonder how many of them know what it’s like to be locked in an Egyptian prison cell, or how to soak a cloth in vinegar to protect your nose and throat from tear gas, or wash your eyes out with Pepsi afterwards. And how many would guess that the woman across the table from me, for all the world a cheerful, respectable luncher just like themselves, does know those things.

Ahdaf Soueif is now based mostly in Cairo, where she was born 70 years ago, the child of university professors. But half her heart and some of her time remains in Britain: she did her doctorate here; English is the language of her extensive writing career. Here she spent her married life with the writer, poet and editor Ian Hamilton (who died in 2001), and their two sons Omar Robert and Ismail Richard inhabit with her the cultural “mezzaterra” — the overlapping area between cu...