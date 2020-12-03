Opinion UK approval of Covid vaccine is a giant hooray for science BL PREMIUM

What a moment for the world — and for science. On Wednesday, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by the UK medicines regulator, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved for mass use in any country after large-scale clinical trials. The vaccine is also one of the most effective, protecting 95% of recipients from disease. There is light on the horizon amid the pandemic’s winter gloom.

The approval means the first doses can begin arriving from Belgium. First in line for the jab will be those working and living in care homes, health-care workers and the elderly, who will be prioritised to receive the first supplies due to arrive this year. Altogether the UK will have 40-million doses by 2021, enough for 20-million people...