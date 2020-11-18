Opinion Cocooned by sycophants, Erdogan sheds layers of reality and support Turkish president has slowly but surely dumped allies and people who could help him out of his morass BL PREMIUM

The sudden resignation last week of Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak came as a shock.

The cosseted son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been considered unassailable by the scores of officials and business people he turned into bitter enemies. But the move highlights how Erdogan, whose power has grown exponentially since he ascended to the presidency in 2014, is so cocooned by courtiers that he is losing the ability to set coherent policy.