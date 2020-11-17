Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: Joe Biden’s flawed plan for global leadership The US is not as powerful as it once was. Simply rejoining international groups does not put it ‘at the head of the table’ BL PREMIUM

Governments all over the world are studying an article that appeared last January headlined, “Why America must lead again”. The author is one Joe Biden.

Biden’s essay for foreign affairs laments that the Trump administration has “abdicated US leadership”. It promises that “the Biden foreign policy agenda will place the US back at the head of the table”.