Airbnb: room with a view The question for potential investors is whether the previous growth trajectory will bounce back by 2022

Maybe it was not planned this way. But Airbnb is undoubtedly thrilled that two coronavirus vaccines have proved highly effective just before it released its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus.

The touchy-feely online holiday rentals group was slammed by the collapse in travel prompted by the global pandemic. Sales were down nearly a third in the first three quarters of this year. Revenues had grown on average by 37% annually between 2017 and 2019.