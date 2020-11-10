Opinion Populists worldwide have lost their leader BL PREMIUM

As the US election results trickled out, Janez Jansa, prime minister of Slovenia, took to Twitter to proclaim: “It’s pretty clear that the American people have elected Donald Trump and Mike Pence for four more years … [The] more delay and facts denying … [the] bigger the final triumph.”

The Slovenian leader’s tweet was more than a comic miscalculation. It also underlined an important point. There are leaders and governments all over the world who were deeply invested in a second Trump term. The outgoing US president is the informal leader of the populist international. Its most important outposts are the governments of Brazil, Poland and Hungary. There are also significant populist-right parties, in countries such as Italy and Germany, that look to Trump for inspiration and validation.