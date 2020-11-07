Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Fiona Shackleton: ‘Divorce is either quick torture or slow torture’ The lawyer for royals and the ultra-rich on the pandemic boom in break-ups — and why she still believes in marriage BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on many businesses, and for the cities where they operate. But for one activity in which London specialises — negotiating divorces for the rich and powerful — it has benefits. Demand is brisk for elite divorce lawyers, led by Fiona Shackleton, who has guided a long list of royalty, celebrities and the wealthy through marital break-ups.

“People have been bottled up with someone they cannot get away from, trying to homeschool their children, both trying to work. It is absolutely combustible, so yes, I’ve had a number of calls,” she says. “One man called me [on Zoom] from the back of his car with his seatbelt on, saying ‘I just can’t take it anymore ... This is the only place I can talk without being overheard.’ ”