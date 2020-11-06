The emotional life of elections
Donald Trump has shown that inspiring revulsion in one half of a split country is a workable strategy
06 November 2020 - 11:27
I used to be a Kantian; now I’m a Humean.
That is not, I concede, a promising opener for a weekend column, but bear with me. I spent a big chunk of my life studying philosophy and I’m still recovering.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now