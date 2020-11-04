Opinion A bitter US election that resolves little Whoever wins the race, a profoundly divided US will be hard to govern BL PREMIUM

Elections are meant to resolve differences. But whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden prevails in the US presidential race, the winner inherits a country in which about half the electorate rejects his legitimacy.

At the time of writing, the election was too close to call, and it could take days to tally all the votes. Meanwhile, Republicans have already filed at least two election day lawsuits in Pennsylvania to contest the legitimacy of postal votes. Since a majority of mail-in ballots were sent in by Democrats, the fate of the Republican legal complaints could play a part in deciding who becomes the next president.