Opinion For white Americans, antiracism training has never been more necessary A 'racial healing circle' in Chicago holds lessons for how to discuss white privilege

Chicago — “My feeling is that white people have a very, very serious problem. And they should start thinking about what they can do about it. Take me out of it.”

The African-American writer Toni Morrison made this point more than a quarter of a century ago: that white Americans need to tackle their own racism without expecting non-white Americans to help them do so.