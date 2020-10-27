For white Americans, antiracism training has never been more necessary
A ‘racial healing circle’ in Chicago holds lessons for how to discuss white privilege
27 October 2020 - 10:37
Chicago — “My feeling is that white people have a very, very serious problem. And they should start thinking about what they can do about it. Take me out of it.”
The African-American writer Toni Morrison made this point more than a quarter of a century ago: that white Americans need to tackle their own racism without expecting non-white Americans to help them do so.
