The case for re-electing Donald Trump
On foreign policy the president has largely been true to his word and has not started any new wars
25 October 2020 - 19:05
Forget for a moment whether US President Donald Trump should win or lose the November 3 presidential vote. Ask instead what the best case for his re-election would be.
The highest number of checks on Trump’s “promises kept” sheet are on foreign policy. He has not started any new wars. He has drawn down US troops from Afghanistan and the Middle East. Isis has lost its territory; the terrorist group’s leader was killed in a US commando raid.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now