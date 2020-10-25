Opinion The case for re-electing Donald Trump On foreign policy the president has largely been true to his word and has not started any new wars BL PREMIUM

Forget for a moment whether US President Donald Trump should win or lose the November 3 presidential vote. Ask instead what the best case for his re-election would be.

The highest number of checks on Trump’s “promises kept” sheet are on foreign policy. He has not started any new wars. He has drawn down US troops from Afghanistan and the Middle East. Isis has lost its territory; the terrorist group’s leader was killed in a US commando raid.