LUNCH WITH THE FT: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva: ‘The fund needs to have a big bazooka’
Georgieva is already facing the most horrific version of every IMF chief’s basic challenge: how do you persuade rich countries to help out poor ones?
10 October 2020 - 06:48
Kristalina Georgieva starts to sing, in Bulgarian, right there at the table — quietly, but firmly, the way you might sing to a child on absolutely her last lullaby of the evening. It is a song she wrote as a teenager in the late 1960s, in her grandparents’ village in the mountains in communist-era Bulgaria, when she ran out of shelves in the local library and started reading philosophy. She finishes a couplet, then translates.
But what is the value of Kant and Spinoza If somebody else writes predictions for me?
