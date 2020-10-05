THE LEX COLUMN: Fine wine and lockdown libation
Wine offers the potential for capital growth
05 October 2020 - 13:36
A bottle of good wine can be a balm for the soul and lifter of spirits. For investors struggling to find a good source of returns in a world of ultra-low interest rates, it can also be a compelling haven asset.
Though it carries no yield, fine wine does offer the potential for capital growth. It is not a tipple for the impatient though. Like the finest Bordeaux or Burgundy, the richer rewards go to those who let their wine investments age.
