Opinion THE LEX COLUMN: Fine wine and lockdown libation Wine offers the potential for capital growth BL PREMIUM

A bottle of good wine can be a balm for the soul and lifter of spirits. For investors struggling to find a good source of returns in a world of ultra-low interest rates, it can also be a compelling haven asset.

Though it carries no yield, fine wine does offer the potential for capital growth. It is not a tipple for the impatient though. Like the finest Bordeaux or Burgundy, the richer rewards go to those who let their wine investments age.