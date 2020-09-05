Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Reed Hastings: ‘Netflix is still in challenger status’ The streaming giant’s co-CEO on his ‘no rules’ culture — and why only world domination will do BL PREMIUM

“This,” my guest blurts out. “This is a problem.”

Reed Hastings is the billionaire founder of Netflix, the crusher of Blockbuster, and the one who turned Hollywood upside down with streaming tech. But, right now, his main concern is pizza.