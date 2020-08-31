Opinion Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the politics of beauty It’s cheering to see an intelligent woman talking so freely about her love of make-up; it’s assumed a moral failure that any self-respecting feminist might want their lips to ‘pop’ BL PREMIUM

“If waking up and doing your make-up gives you life ... you should do it.” So pronounces New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she smooths cosmetics on her eyes. Filmed by US Vogue on the subject of her daily beauty regimen, the politician makes no apology for her love of prettifying.

“I used to think that I would be taken less seriously,” she says as she debates the merits of a glitter eye. “As the youngest woman in Congress, and as a woman of colour, it’s so hard to be taken seriously ... I used to think shimmery eyeshadow ... isn’t going to help me out. People already try to diminish me ... as young and frivolous and unintelligent. But, she says, admiring her reflection in the mirror: “The shimmer looks fire!”