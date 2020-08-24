Opinion US election: a divided Republican party questions Trump legacy Commentators say the US president has enabled the spread of racism in ways that will create long-term damage to the Republican party BL PREMIUM

Washington — Donald Trump turned heads last week when he praised people who adhere to the QAnon conspiracy theory that claims Satan-worshipping paedophiles in powerful positions around the globe are gunning for the US president.

“These are people that love our country,” Trump said at the White House. “They like me very much.”