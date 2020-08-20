Opinion ‘Flashy consultant’ McKinsey’s £560,000 fee panned The firm spent six weeks drawing up a ‘vision’ for a new Covid test-and-trace institute BL PREMIUM

McKinsey was paid more than half a million pounds by the UK government for six weeks of work to decide the “vision, purpose and narrative” of a new public health authority in England, according to a recently published contract.

The contract shows that McKinsey was enlisted by the department of health and social care in May to prepare a report on the options for a new body that would run the English test-and-trace coronavirus programme.