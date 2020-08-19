FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: ‘Tree-hugging’ now profitable, BHP finds
The world's largest miner is dispensing with its coal investments and would have profited if it had done so earlier
19 August 2020 - 15:39
The world’s largest miner said more than a year ago that it might ditch its dirty thermal coal assets. Now BHP has decided to go ahead. CEO Mike Henry announced the move with the full-year results on Tuesday.
Climate change is urgent. The Anglo-Australian giant will still be taking its time. Coal is a tough sell these days. Ironically, if BHP had been more of a tree-hugger and bailed out earlier, it might have done better. A year ago, polluting coal accounted for a fifth of operating earnings; after price falls, the proportion dropped to 5%.
