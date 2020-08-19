Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: ‘Tree-hugging’ now profitable, BHP finds The world's largest miner is dispensing with its coal investments and would have profited if it had done so earlier BL PREMIUM

The world’s largest miner said more than a year ago that it might ditch its dirty thermal coal assets. Now BHP has decided to go ahead. CEO Mike Henry announced the move with the full-year results on Tuesday.

Climate change is urgent. The Anglo-Australian giant will still be taking its time. Coal is a tough sell these days. Ironically, if BHP had been more of a tree-hugger and bailed out earlier, it might have done better. A year ago, polluting coal accounted for a fifth of operating earnings; after price falls, the proportion dropped to 5%.