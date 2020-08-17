Opinion If you can do your job anywhere, can anyone do your job? Companies will use outsourcing if employees opt not to return to the office BL PREMIUM

I have been thinking a lot about “Bob”. He was a US software developer who worked from home for a large company. In 2013 it emerged Bob had been outsourcing his own job to China. He sent a chunk of his own salary to a Chinese consulting firm to do his work so he could surf Reddit, trade on eBay, update Facebook and watch cat videos, according to a blog post by Andrew Valentine of Verizon, who investigated the case.

Bob’s cunning solution to the work-life balance conundrum is on my mind because of the troubling suggestion that if you work remotely your employer could eventually realise you are eminently replaceable by someone else doing your task more cheaply on the other side of the world. Out of sight, out of mind, out of work.