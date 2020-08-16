Opinion How gold’s evolution into a ‘must-have’ asset is storing up trouble Investors have gone from treating the metal as a short-term trade to regarding it as a ‘must-have’ asset BL PREMIUM

Until recently the rapid rise in the price of gold had more to do with opportunistic financial trading than any larger structural investment theme, let alone a drop in physical supply or an increase in industrial use.

Now the metal is seen to offer something for everyone. That is yet another unintended result in a lengthening list of the exceptional involvement of central banks in the functioning of markets. Their expanded interventions to counteract the effects of the pandemic have pleased many now but will create problems for the central banks and economies at large if a sharp and lasting economic recovery continues to elude us.