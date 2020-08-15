Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi: ‘We have taken the baton’ ‘There’s not some great new master plan. But we know that the justice that we’ve been calling for, for generations, has yet to be achieved’ BL PREMIUM

Opal Tometi, one of three co-founders of Black Lives Matter, is taking me back to the birth of a movement that this summer inspired the largest antiracism protests in half a century. The year was 2013 and, “like everybody else”, she was following the trial of George Zimmerman, who was ultimately acquitted of the murder of an African-American teenager Trayvon Martin, in Florida.

“Watching the case cold broke my heart,” says Tometi. “It hit me particularly hard because my youngest brother was 14 years old at the time.” She feared that something similar could happen to him one day.