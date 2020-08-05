FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Will BP’s bold plan pay off?
Planning to halve reliance on oil in five years, the energy company will have a tough time keeping investors happy
05 August 2020 - 14:57
Energy bosses cannot usually halve the dividend while promising a long-run decline in oil production and expect to keep their jobs.
BP’s Bernard Looney managed to do it all with a smile. On an earnings call, the newish CEO laid out a road map for the group to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.
