Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Will BP’s bold plan pay off? Planning to halve reliance on oil in five years, the energy company will have a tough time keeping investors happy BL PREMIUM

Energy bosses cannot usually halve the dividend while promising a long-run decline in oil production and expect to keep their jobs.

BP’s Bernard Looney managed to do it all with a smile. On an earnings call, the newish CEO laid out a road map for the group to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.