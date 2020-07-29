Trump is not yet out of the race with gaffe-prone Biden
Public opinion could still swing the incumbent’s way if his rival doesn’t distance himself from unpopular causes
29 July 2020 - 15:52
Can Donald Trump pull a rabbit out of the hat and win re-election as US president? Not according to most pundits, reflecting widespread disapproval of his job performance. But don’t write him off yet.
Amid a pandemic, a recession and a period of civil unrest, it would be difficult for any incumbent to win re-election — let alone one as polarising as Trump. He trails Democrat Joe Biden by eight points in the average of national polls compiled by the FiveThirtyEight website. State-by-state polls suggest his path to a majority in the electoral college is daunting.
