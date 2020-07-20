Opinion

FT'S LEX

THE LEX COLUMN: Sparks fly over coal, bank lending

20 July 2020 - 17:53
Climate activists from German civil disobedience movement Ende Gelande hold up banners during a protest outside the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead of the bank's rate announcement in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Picture: ALEX KRAUS/BLOOMBERG
Climate activists from German civil disobedience movement Ende Gelande hold up banners during a protest outside the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead of the bank's rate announcement in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Picture: ALEX KRAUS/BLOOMBERG

“Fossil banks, no thanks!” chant protesters. Financial institutions that lend to coal users are under pressure from climate campaigners. Their anger will have been stoked by research from lobby group Europe Beyond Coal identifying nearly €8bn of loans to coal-burning power companies since 2018.

It is not just campaigners. Nearly a quarter of shareholders supported climate change resolutions at annual meetings in 2020. Critics focus on banks’ bottom lines, as well as the wider impact on society. Billionaire hedge fund manager Christopher Hohn compares the risks of lending to coal with those of sub-prime mortgages ahead of the financial crisis.

Central bank regulators in Europe, Australia and Singapore are planning climate stress tests. How badly would banks suffer from the early closure of coal-fired power plants? What impact would extreme weather events have on sovereign risk or mortgage books?

European banks insist they get the message. The institutions rapped by Europe Beyond Coal — UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Barclays and Societe Generale — complain the criticism is outdated because they have since tightened restrictions on loans to companies that depend upon revenues from coal. Campaigners acknowledge that coal is being phased out across Europe faster than anyone dared hope.

Output from EU coal-fired power plants dropped more than a quarter in 2019. A shortage of bank finance is a factor. Poland’s latest power plant project has switched from coal to gas. The trend is not universal. Chinese lenders have bankrolled most of the world’s big coal plants, says BankTrack, a Dutch charity. Beijing is approving plans for new coal power plant capacity at the fastest rate since 2015. Japanese banks, the second biggest source of funding, appear to be reining back.

Campaigners’ success provokes unease from those who disapprove of funding being withdrawn from businesses operating within the law. US banks have been accused of colluding to starve the US energy sector of capital in a breach of fair, free-market competition.

But banks are right to clamp down on coal-related loans. The use of the black stuff needs to fall dramatically this decade for the world to have a chance of meeting global warming targets. Climate change threatens financial stability. Burning coal helps trigger climate change. Banks have a responsibility to listen to protesters’ chants. /London, July 20

Financial Times

MORE LEX

THE LEX COLUMN: Internet access in Africa: the cloud above

Kenya is a test of whether the Loon service involving solar-powered helium balloons can be profitable
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Trump/foreign students: brain pain

Knee-jerk responses are often flawed; international learners contributed nearly $45bn to the US economy in 2018
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Business will share blame if Rishi Sunak’s UK jobs plan fails

The treasury’s exceptional support during the pandemic has created reciprocal responsibilities
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Middle classes: mushrooming no longer

Years of progress reversed as the coronavirus pandemic tips more people into poverty
Opinion
3 weeks ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Tourism/quarantine: no holiday

Governments, airlines and hoteliers grapple with how to get the tourism dollar back while minimising Covid-19 infections
Opinion
1 month ago

Popular Articles

Wirecard collapse is just the latest bungle by serial-offender auditors

Opinion

TIM HARFORD: Self-fulfilling prophecies apply equally to rats and Covid-19 ...

Opinion / Columnists

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Carmen Callil: ‘You have to be difficult if you want to ...

Opinion / Columnists

An airborne virus is a threat worth taking seriously

Opinion

TIM HARFORD: ‘Young pessimists’ and ‘old optimists’ differ on virus risks

Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

GRAY MAGUIRE: Standard Bank should pay attention in climate risk class

Opinion / Columnists

Standard Bank: Not up to standard

News & Fox

EDITORIAL: Has the climate justice lobby gone too far?

Opinion / Editorials

GRAY MAGUIRE: Not just altruism behind Nedbank’s green leadership

Opinion / Columnists

Green-friendly money instruments

Companies / Investors Monthly

Absa publishes coal-funding policy

Companies / Financial Services