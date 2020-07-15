Opinion An airborne virus is a threat worth taking seriously BL PREMIUM

How does the novel coronavirus spread? Scientists are increasingly convinced airborne transmission plays a role. Last week more than 200 specialists penned an open letter to the World Health Organisation urging it to officially accept that the virus can spread through the air further than social distancing recommendations.

The WHO says the possibility cannot be ruled out but its reluctance so far to embrace airborne transmission has put it at odds with aerosol chemists and engineers, who now believe the virus can spread through tiny particles that stay aloft for hours on air currents, in addition to the usually accepted route of larger droplets of saliva and mucous sprayed out from coughs and sneezes.