An airborne virus is a threat worth taking seriously
15 July 2020 - 14:34
How does the novel coronavirus spread? Scientists are increasingly convinced airborne transmission plays a role. Last week more than 200 specialists penned an open letter to the World Health Organisation urging it to officially accept that the virus can spread through the air further than social distancing recommendations.
The WHO says the possibility cannot be ruled out but its reluctance so far to embrace airborne transmission has put it at odds with aerosol chemists and engineers, who now believe the virus can spread through tiny particles that stay aloft for hours on air currents, in addition to the usually accepted route of larger droplets of saliva and mucous sprayed out from coughs and sneezes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now