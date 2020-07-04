Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Ryuichi Sakamoto: ‘To create something is a strange thing to do’ The prolific, pulse-setting musician, songwriter, performer, producer, composer and activist confirms that, with Covid-19, plans ‘no longer mean very much’ BL PREMIUM

In a parallel universe, this paragraph would have been written in the JFK departures lounge with a bag of disappointing gifts at my feet, a 14-hour flight to Tokyo boarding any minute and a notebook still crackling with the previous day’s electrical discharges from Ryuichi Sakamoto.

I would have arrived early at Té Company in New York’s West Village to bag a table in a tea house described in The New Yorker as one of the city’s most thrilling places to eat: a fitting venue to interview a man whose great contribution to the 1970s and 1980s was to show the world via pioneering electronic pop that Japan was not just an epically ambitious industrial power but also a prodigious hive of cool. Sakamoto’s power as a musician — the force that has blasted him between early hip-hop and Olympic opening-ceremony anthems — has been the ability to shift between influences, instruments and technology, managing with each move to emerge as the arch innovator.