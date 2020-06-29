Opinion WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: A rapid rebound would challenge EU contradictions While welcome, swift economic recovery would pose awkward questions for monetary and fiscal policy BL PREMIUM

Brussels — The EU did what it failed to do last time: monetary and fiscal policy have reacted expeditiously.

Unlike in 2012 after the eurozone debt crisis, the bloc is well fortified to survive a deep depression. But is it also prepared for a rapid recovery that helps some people but not others?