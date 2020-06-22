Opinion FINANCIAL TIMES FINANCIAL TIMES: Facing up to the corporate sins of the past It is no longer feasible for companies to ignore their historical links to slavery BL PREMIUM

A short stroll through the City of London provides reminders aplenty of British business’s historical role in the slave trade. Leadenhall Street houses the former headquarters of the East India Company, which made liberal use of enslaved labour in its Asian empire. Lloyd’s of London, the insurance market that has long been a centre of the world’s maritime business, helped facilitate the slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Black Lives Matter protests have brought these institutions’ past into sharp focus. Lloyd’s and others, such as the Bank of England, have issued apologies for their historic links to slavery.