LUNCH WITH THE FT: Fiona Hill: ‘I knew more about what was going on in the Kremlin’
The working-class Brit with a fascination for all things Russian still has some ‘shrapnel wounds and scars’ from her time with the Trump administration
13 June 2020 - 08:35
Before Fiona Hill even finished addressing Congress in the impeachment investigation into Donald Trump, she had become a global talking point.
In explosive testimony, the former White House Russia expert chastised lawmakers for helping Moscow sow discord by entertaining a “fictional narrative” about Ukraine interfering in the 2016 election.
