Colston’s fall makes for a slippery slope

The problem with statues is that they are built to last, while reputations are subject to reinterpretation.

By the standards of his day, Edward Colston was a model English citizen, a businessperson who bequeathed vast sums to his native city of Bristol, funding almshouses, schools and churches. But a businessperson chunk of his wealth came from the slave trade. And Colston was not an incidental beneficiary of slavery. He was, as deputy governor of the Royal African Company, up to his neck in it. During his years it transported about 84,000 people to slavery.

Colston’s statue was erected long after his death by a group of wealthy Bristolians frustrated at the lack of statuary in the city. He was chosen as an exemplar of a public-spirited businessman. How he made his money was left to one side. Recent efforts to add a plaque noting his background led to protracted battles as his defenders tried to tone down the wording. Perhaps they wanted “had issues around human trafficking”.

On Sunday, a crowd tore down the statue and threw it in the river. That Colston went this way complicates the pleasure one feels at his departure. Who we honour cannot be settled by unelected mobs. This act gave those discomfited by the Black Lives Matter protests the chance to condemn them, not least after activists also defaced a statue of Winston Churchill in London.

Yet Colston’s survival until now validates the arguments made by BLM protesters. He should have been an easy call. He was no great figure of history. His reputation is based solely on philanthropy with tainted money. Of course, he should not have been pulled down illegally. It is easy now to say — as many suddenly are — that he should have been moved to a museum years ago. The key point, however, is that he wasn’t.

Last week, Virginia’s governor pledged to remove a statue of the Confederate war leader Robert E Lee from the state capital. Unlike Colston, Lee was a figure of true historic significance, but he is honoured as a secessionist and segregationist leader. How can any African-American feel an equal citizen in a city which continues to celebrate him?

But few cases are as clear-cut as Colston’s. How does one judge who stays and who goes? This is a slippery slope. What about Churchill? He was an advocate of ethnic superiority and he sent troops to quell striking miners. Must he fall too? Many great historic figures carry serious baggage. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson owned slaves. Where does the historic cleansing stop?

The difference surely is that their failings are not central to why they are honoured. They were far more than their flaws. But this is a reason for engaging in the debate, not hiding behind slogans like “we can’t erase history”. From slavery to empire, a mature democracy should not be afraid of acknowledging the shameful parts of its past. We do not preserve the good by defending the indefensible.

So we can take a stand for Churchill. But what about the heroes of the British Empire? Cecil Rhodes stands on private property in an Oxford college, but a statue of Robert Clive stands outside the foreign office in Westminster. A pivotal figure in building the British Raj, he also looted India and his policies greatly worsened the Great Bengal Famine. It isn’t hard to argue that he would be better situated, say, in the Imperial War Museum and that British diplomacy might find a worthier figurehead.

Where, then, does one draw the line? I do not know, but that cannot be an argument for drawing no lines at all. It is true that if these concerns were taken to a logical conclusion, we would tear down half the statues in Britain. So let’s not take it to its logical conclusions. Perhaps it is better just to tackle the clear cases.

Who we honour does not just say something about who we were. It says something about who we are as well.

