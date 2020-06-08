China’s assertiveness creates the ingredients for another global crisis
Beijing may feel that this a good time to act, while the world is concentrating on the Covid-19 pandemic
08 June 2020 - 17:03
What is China up to? From Hong Kong to Taiwan and from the South China Sea to the Indian border, the Chinese government, led by President Xi Jinping, is pursuing more aggressive policies. There is growing concern about Beijing’s behaviour, not just in Washington but in Delhi, London, Tokyo and Canberra.
The Chinese government may feel that coronavirus makes this a good time to act, while the world is looking away. The turmoil on the streets of the US has further divided and distracted the West. But democracies cannot afford to lose focus on East Asia. A new global crisis could easily break out there, with even graver long-term consequences than the pandemic.
