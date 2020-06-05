Opinion MARTIN WOLF: If second wave of Covid-19 occurs, UK may well opt for ‘let it rip’ strategy ‘Letting it rip’ is the policy of presidents Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Donald Trump in the US: nobody seems as indifferent to the fate of the people as populists BL PREMIUM

A pandemic is like a war, not only because people die or because it dominates everything. Pandemics can shatter illusions of competence. Failure in managing a pandemic reveals gaps between bombast and reality. So it has been with Covid-19. The UK has had a notably bad pandemic. I fear that the decision to open up is going to prove to be more of the same.

The UK has the world’s second highest official death rate per million, behind Belgium, surpassing Italy and Spain, despite being hit later. While its testing capacity has improved, the number of tests per confirmed case lags far behind those in New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany and Italy.