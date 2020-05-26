Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: Disaster looms for Brazil under Bolsonaro BL PREMIUM

On a visit to Brazil last year, I had a chat with a prominent financier about the parallels between Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

“They are very similar,” she said, before adding “but Bolsonaro is much stupider”. This answer took me aback since the US president is not generally regarded as a towering intellect. But my banker friend was insistent. “Look,” she said. “Trump has run a major business. Bolsonaro never made it above captain in the army.”