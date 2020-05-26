Opinion FINANCIAL TIMES Ensuring vaccine is available to all requires global co-operation Generic manufacturers in developing countries should be allowed to produce a cheap vaccine when it becomes available BL PREMIUM

Around the world researchers are working overtime to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. More than 120 projects and 1,000 clinical trials are under way. Policymakers know a safe, effective vaccine holds out the best hope of a return to some form of normality.

Western governments, anxious to secure supplies for their citizens, are helping fund vaccine development costs. The US, as part of its “Operation Warp Speed” effort to make a vaccine available to Americans by 2021, has moved quickly to commit funds to various initiatives. Poorer nations, meanwhile, rightly fear being left behind. Leaders from developing nations have called for a “people’s vaccine” that should be patent free, produced at scale and made available at no cost.