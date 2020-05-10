Ethical leadership is needed as pandemic threatens bottom line

Timely and accurate communication by leaders is required to calm fears and anxiety, to create realistic expectations, and to ensure that commitment and collaboration of all stakeholders are maintained.

Governing bodies of organisations have special moral duties to support the executive leadership of the organisations they govern. They should be hard at work, digesting not only the strategic implications that the pandemic might have on the performance and sustainability of the organisations that they govern, but also considering the impact of the organisations’ decisions and actions on the community and the natural environment.

Social and ethics committees of boards should put in extra time and effort to provide strategic advice to the executive leadership on balancing the short-time survival of the organisations with the longer-time health of the social and economic environment. We should be well aware that organisations will not be able to recover from, or flourish, amid a declining economic, social and natural environment.

In times of crisis leaders are faced with tough choices, such as: should I put the health of my employees or their economic survival first? If I face a cash-flow crisis, who should be given priority in terms of payments? Should we have salary cuts across our organisation, or should we first trim at the top?

Health-care professionals face even tougher choices: I only have three ventilators available, but five or 15 patients that depend on these three ventilators to save their lives — who should be given priority? What are the most relevant criteria: age, wealth, education and influence, or should we treat them merely on a first come, first served basis?

Tough choices

All such questions are genuine moral dilemmas, which could only have a less than optimal outcome. It is seldom a case of choosing between what is morally right and wrong in such circumstances. It is rather a case of doing as little evil as possible. In situations like these, leaders in organisations cannot rely on ready-made answers that can be downloaded from a platform, or on algorithms that can solve the tough choices on their behalf.

It requires leaders to go through the process of consulting with others, but also consulting their own conscience and values. It demands moral reasoning to come up with the best possible solution while still carrying the weight of the knowledge that there will be collateral damage.