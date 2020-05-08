Opinion Sweden and every other country unlikely to reach herd immunity, state epidemiologist warns Anders Tegnell suggests the higher infection rate in care homes for the elderly in Sweden is the main reason it has had more deaths than its neighbours BL PREMIUM

Sweden’s unique strategy to deal with coronavirus will ensure it has only a small second wave of cases unlike other countries that could be forced to return to lockdown, according to the architect of the contentious policy.

Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s state epidemiologist who devised the no-lockdown approach, estimated that 40% of people in the capital, Stockholm, would be immune to Covid-19 by the end of May, giving the country an advantage against a virus that “we’re going to have to live with for a very long time”.