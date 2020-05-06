Opinion Armies morph into defence units against disasters National security will no longer be a military matter but resilience against disease and climate crises BL PREMIUM

London — When I last visited London’s Excel conference centre it was for an international arms fair, where defence enthusiasts browsed autonomous combat vehicles and queued to sit in a gleaming fighter jet. Now hastily refitted as a field hospital for Covid-19 patients, the Excel looks quite different: rows of identical beds and ventilators fill the hangar-like space.

The display of defence machinery now seems absurd. The biggest threat to Western nations since the World War 2 has not been an army but a pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 people across the globe. Political leaders talk of waging a war against the virus; faced with this adversary, the idea of human combat seems wasteful.