Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘There will have to be massive debt relief’— Kiril Sokoloff The Wall Street strategist talks about debt, lessons from losing his hearing — and his latest predictions for the world BL PREMIUM

My soufflé won’t rise. It’s hard not to see this as a metaphor. I’m making it for an FT Lunch with Kiril Sokoloff, an investment strategist who made his name by calling the big shifts in the world over several decades, from the growth of post-Tiananmen China to the rise of the tech sector in the mid-1990s. (His clients include Mukesh Ambani, Sam Zell and Raymond Kwok.)

Recently, he has been trying to make the financial elite see the dangers of seeking to solve the problems of debt with more debt. The topic is timelier than ever, given that central-bank balance sheets — already huge before Covid-19 — are headed into the stratosphere, as policymakers struggle to cope with the crisis, not to mention the popping of a debt bubble that grew for years before it. Like the Fed, I am trying to create froth. But it’s not working.