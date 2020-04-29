FINANCIAL TIMES: Company bailouts are not a free lunch

Bailouts are back. More than a decade after the financial crisis, and the government rescues of banks that followed it, the term has a wider resonance. Governments are throwing vast sums of money at companies and economies to support them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The question for policymakers is whether the money should be allocated only on the basis of economic need, or on other criteria. Who, in other words, deserves a bailout? Britain’s church leaders have suggested the undeserving include groups or business owners based in tax havens, since taking a state handout while avoiding taxes is wrong.

For companies, in particular those with strong balance sheets, there is no straightforward answer: accepting public funds to pay furloughed workers is not only legal but, some would argue, a director’s obvious fiduciary duty. But unless other steps are taken as well, such as cutting executive pay and handouts to shareholders, the judgment from the court of public opinion may be harsh.

Britain’s Investment Association has said companies should consider reviewing long-term incentive plans and bonuses. Policymakers will need to examine the merits of any bailout of private equity-backed companies. Many were loaded with extreme levels of debt to fund the payment of large dividends to owners. The industry is also sitting on large cash piles.

Yet simplistic demonisation of private equity would be wrong. Many such firms are efficient business owners and also fund some of the midsized companies that are bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Some boards may bridle at conditions being placed on bailouts. Companies cannot be blamed for the coronavirus, they may argue, so should be supported by governments through the pandemic. That view misses a bigger lesson of the 2008 crisis. Banks’ apparent indifference to public opinion even as they were being saved by taxpayer money led to their demonisation, and the bash-a-banker trope lives on today.

Company executives should agree to sensible tests being attached to bailouts to avoid reputational damage to the entire business community. /London, April 29

Financial Times