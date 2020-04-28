GIDEON RACHMAN: A plus from the pandemic? How about world peace?
28 April 2020 - 08:57
Could anything good come out of the coronavirus pandemic? Amid mass deaths, lockdowns and the prospect of another depression, it is hard to find a bright side.
Yet one ray of light may be emerging from an unlikely venue — the UN. Last month, António Guterres, the secretary-general, issued a call for a “global ceasefire” — to try to prevent the world’s warzones being further ravaged by Covid-19.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now