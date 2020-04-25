LUNCH WITH THE FT: I’m here to tell you that what you want is OK, economist Stephanie Kelton says

The first thing I do when Stephanie Kelton appears on a computer screen in my house is tell her how excited my whole family is to meet her. The second thing I do is listen as my two 10-year-old daughters poke their heads into camera range to correct me.

They had been excited, they say, when I first announced we would have a mystery guest for lunch — but only because they hoped it would be Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old pop star.

“What a huge disappointment,” Kelton says. “I wish it was Billie Eilish.”

Kelton, a 50-year-old economist, has FaceTimed into a room that as recently as a month ago didn’t have a purpose. I tried to hang bookshelves in it, but I am not confident as a carpenter, and so they hold picture frames. We inherited a piano, and shoved it in a corner. No-one plays.

Then the state of Maryland, where I live, closed its schools, and so the room now holds a card table with a desktop computer for my four children. They take turns doing schoolwork on it, and obsessively looking up country- and state-level cases of Covid-19.

At her end, Kelton sits in a home office in Setauket, New York, halfway along Long Island, near where she teaches at Stony Brook University. She is all that is in frame. Her hands cup a ceramic tea mug. This is how we’ve agreed to have Lunch with the FT. This is how everyone agrees to have lunch now.

More than anyone else, Kelton is responsible for popularising modern monetary theory — the idea that if a government is in charge of its own currency, no inherent budget rule constrains it from spending more than it taxes.

She is having an Eilish-like moment of her own right now. Back when people used to fly to places, she took several international trips a month, explaining to governments all over the world why it was OK to spend money.

That is exactly what governments are now doing, as they face the terrifying urgency of a pandemic. Kelton points to the UK, where a Conservative government is now likely to spend an additional £60bn over the next six months.

“They just had an election where everything was wrapped around fiscal rules. That’s all gone,” she says. “They’re going to have massive deficits, and it’s fine.”

Or, rather, she will say that, about an hour after we start talking. What she actually does is pretend to fumble with her computer and turn herself on my screen into an owl, a puppy, a robot. My daughters are still young enough to howl with delight.

Kelton is no fool. If you want to change minds, you have to meet your audience where they are.

Kelton is to modern monetary theory what Milton Friedman was to US conservatives for a half century — conversational, fierce, relentless. She belongs to a group of academics who emphasise the role of banking and finance in the economy. In 2008, when the Queen asked at the London School of Economics why no economists had seen a global financial crisis coming, Kelton thought, “Wait a minute, you know, not all of us.”

And so over the past decade she has taken on the grinding, nonacademic work of repeating her ideas — on television, in print, on podcasts, to politicians in the US and everywhere, as the host of a conference in New York dedicated to the idea, then back to print, with a book, The Deficit Myth, due out in June.

My children quieten down. Kelton turns her computer to show me, through a sliding-glass door, a sweep of lawn with a stretch of Long Island Sound at the end of it. I pull up a plate of curried lentils left over from the night before. It’s a new recipe for me, straight from Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything. Like the rest of the developed world, I have developed a sudden curiosity about pantry staples with a long shelf life.

I ask Kelton whether her book has arrived at exactly the wrong time — she wants to encourage Congress to spend, and Congress already is.

Kelton is an economic adviser to Bernie Sanders, who just spent a primary season listening to other Democrats ask him how he’d pay for his social plans. Now, as it is in the UK, that conversation is suddenly over.

A Democratic House and a Republican Senate can together appropriate whatever they think they need to tackle the coronavirus crisis: for households, $560bn in direct payments. For small businesses, $350bn in forgivable loans. Another $500bn for large businesses. More for hospitals and public health.

It all adds up to what Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, described as a “wartime level of investment”.

She does not concede the premise of my question. What matters, she says, is not how Americans spend at war, but how they think about spending while at peace. That Congress can spend now on a pandemic should tell politicians that they could have been spending the whole time.

“It’s like Dorothy with the red slippers in The Wizard of Oz,” she says. “You’ve always had the power, you know?” If you want to change minds, you also have to be willing to fight metaphor with metaphor. “I keep saying we don’t have a debt problem, we don’t have a deficit problem,” she continues. “We have a language problem.”

Economics, like sociology or anthropology, is a social science. There are no laws, just a frustrating history of competing ideas that appear, lose favour, then become useful again. Economists, like medieval Icelanders, can all proudly recite their own kin, stretching back generations. Kelton reminds me that she studied with the economist Randall Wray at the University of Denver, who in turn had studied with Hyman Minsky at Washington University in St Louis.

Minsky, her academic grandfather, died in 1996, but his work enjoyed a renaissance after the global financial crisis. He had ways to explain why investments naturally get riskier when times are good. And he was unafraid to pick at what economists call, with some trepidation, “the money question”.

Through Wray, Kelton learnt to pick at it too, at a time when PhD candidates were discouraged from wasting their time on it. Kelton’s hands leave her tea mug when she talks about money. They begin to move, and fill my screen.

Most undergraduates learn the history of money as a “fantastical, once-upon-a-time story”, she says. “Imagine a world with a Robinson and a Crusoe,” she recites, as if reading to children, “and one is catching fish and the other is chopping down coconuts.” They begin to trade, and then they start using shells, because it’s more convenient. Robinson might borrow in shell units from Crusoe, but that innovation comes later.

The story makes money an abstraction, an accounting system for value created elsewhere. Governments can borrow money, or tax it, but they can’t create it. Kelton calls it “hand-waving”, a universal economist’s insult for people who dismiss things they can’t be bothered to understand.

She stops to whisper to her daughter, who has wandered into her office. I try to tell her it’s OK to talk out loud. I had planned to treat our lunch as if I were a guest at her house, or she at mine. But through a screen is through a screen.

Kelton and her clan, with considerable support from historians and anthropologists, believe that money started out not as barter, but as debts. People tracked debts on sticks or tablets, and then began to trade the sticks. Empires, too, decided that their subjects owed them the obligation of taxes, and paid their own subjects in credits — the same ones they accepted to pay off the taxes.

The history of money matters, she argues, because if you see money as inherently a credit, one that states have always created at will, you have licence to think about what a state might do with the money it creates now. When a government spends without taxing, it doesn’t have to be committing a sin. It could be filling a void.

I have always wondered why Kelton ties modern monetary theory explicitly to the policy of a federal jobs guarantee — a minimum-pay cheque, for anyone who wants one. “It’s all in Minsky,” she says. A job guarantee is an “automatic stabiliser”, she explains. It stabilises growth by pushing money into the economy during a downturn in the most straightforward way: as firms cut staff, people still have a salary to spend.

“Even now, in this environment where you don’t have actual work for many people to do because you want them sheltering in place, you could define their job as ‘stay home and help us flatten the curve’,” she says. “‘We’re going to pay you to help us save lives by staying home.’ So that job guarantee, even if we had it in place today, could absorb people, restore income with no time limit.”

If this sounds like radical fumes, then ask yourself: when a Republican Senate and a Republican president sign a bill like the one from March that offers $600 every week for a limited time to every unemployed American, isn’t that straight out of Minsky, too?

In 2014, Kelton left the chair of the economics department at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, to work as chief economist for the Democrats on the Senate budget committee.

She has taken from this work some measure of empathy for what members of Congress have to do. “I don’t think politicians spend a lot of time thinking, ‘Gee, I wonder if I understand money,’” she says. Instead, they reach for clear words that voters understand: the language of personal finance.

“Get your fiscal house in order,” she says. “Belt-tightening. Tough choices. Living within your means.” When politicians use these phrases, even if they don’t know it, they are choosing a theory of money: the Robinson and Crusoe story. Governments become just another household, borrowing shells like Robinson, and face what economists call an “intertemporal budget constraint”: money borrowed now must be paid back later.

It is difficult to talk about federal spending in a way that doesn’t spring one of these linguistic traps. “People hear ‘deficit’, they think, ‘Well, that’s obviously something you have to eliminate,’” she says. For the Kansas City Chiefs, a 14-point deficit at half-time is a problem. “That’s the way we think. So it’s a language problem.”

Name-checking the Chiefs is an exquisite use of language. It says that she has lived in a real place, Kansas City. And it says that she didn’t train at the schools that normally produce prominent economists, who check the New England Patriots or the Chicago Bears. Kelton understands that politics is a kind of theatre, and that the language of budgets gives legislators a way to play their preferred roles. Democrats like to play the adults. They still identify with the US’s last budget surplus, two decades ago, at the end of the Clinton administration.

“We are the good stewards of the fiscal purse,” she says, assuming the voice of a proud Democrat. “We are the fiscally responsible party.” Kelton brings up the Republicans’ $1.5-trillion tax cut from the end of 2017: not her preferred policy, but still a brazen validation of modern monetary theory. It was not paid for. It caused no inflation.

“I think that the Democratic party is not as comfortable with the idea of utilising the budget to deliver on their goals as the Republicans are,” she says. “Why not kind of play Santa Claus? Right? I mean, the Republicans did.”

It’s here, listening to Kelton talk about Democrats, that I notice a problem: she is not eating lunch. I have been spooning my lentils up demonstratively in front of her, along with some potato slices my children have fried for me, a new lockdown skill. But Kelton has only her tea. I ask what happened to lunch. She has been snacking all morning on mixed nuts and prosciutto, she says. She’s not hungry. Through a screen is through a screen.

Politicians are desperate to have someone called an economist certify their policies as legitimate. There are a few ways to become that kind of economist. You can be a former head of a major central bank. You can be a former chief economist of the IMF, or at one of the White House’s economic councils. You can be a Nobel laureate.

Kelton is none of these. She is valuable to politicians because she can give them better language. Economists generally regard politicians with distaste — they cannot be trusted with decisions, because they want to spend money on things that voters like. Kelton’s basic pitch is this: I’m an economist, and I’m here to tell you that what you want is OK.

I ask her what, in the last frantic month’s worth of global spending, gives her hope that things will be different when the world re-emerges. “I think the speed with which Congress has acted, not once, not twice, but three times,” she says, “without a moment’s pause about the pay-for, the deficit ... they’re not even trying to pay rhetorical tribute to the future.”

When she still travelled to give talks, Kelton would try to use the language of money circling around an economy, rather than in and out of a house. “I always say capitalism runs on sales,” she says. “One person’s spending is another person’s income, right? And every dollar that’s taxed away from me is a dollar that I don’t have, I can’t spend and some business here in the US can’t capture.”