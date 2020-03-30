Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: I’ve been thanked for saving the Democratic Party, Jim Clyburn says The South Carolina congressman on Trump, Michael Moore, and the bombastic’ Bernie bros’ BL PREMIUM

By the time Jim Clyburn, the 79-year-old South Carolina congressman, arrives for dinner at Halls Chophouse, I have been waiting almost 30 hours.

We had originally planned to have lunch at a Baptist church in Columbia, the state capital. But the Democratic majority whip in the House of Representatives — and the highest-ranking African-American in Congress — had remained in Washington to vote on the first piece of legislation passed to help citizens struggling economically due to the coronavirus. So we settle instead for dinner a day later.