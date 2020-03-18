Opinion Ukraine may well be on Republicans’ radar again as Joe Biden eyes the presidency Trump lawyer and political troublemaker Rudy Giuliani is still stirring the Ukrainegate pot, and has two allies in his court BL PREMIUM

Kiev — During the partisan impeachment saga that convulsed Washington at the start of the year, even some prominent Republicans acknowledged they were uncomfortable with the way US President Donald Trump created a parallel foreign policy structure outside the state department to deal with Ukraine.

That separate operation was run by Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who is Trump’s personal lawyer, and was aimed at digging up dirt on Joe Biden. According to businessmen, diplomats and politicians in Ukraine and Washington, Giuliani has since relaunched his effort to prod the Ukrainian government into investigating Biden and his son, Hunter, and is working with a new set of local accomplices in Kiev.