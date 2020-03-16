Coronavirus outbreak shows why Boeing should have heeded safety fears
Due to pandemic, employers are offering to listen to staff’s concerns
16 March 2020 - 10:38
Am I safe? Are my family, friends and colleagues safe? The coronavirus pandemic has exposed how thin the frontier is between security and insecurity. Citizens are looking to fallible leaders for reassurance.
Employees rarely pose the same questions to business leaders. Yet they should. The evolving case of how Boeing’s ill-starred 737 Max jet was produced reveals why.
