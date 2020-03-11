Even Donald Trump might tire of Saudi prince’s serial meltdowns
Instead of playing the expected role of reformer, Mohammed bin Salman is turning into a leader out of his depth
11 March 2020 - 13:42
Mohammed bin Salman, the mercurial young crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is at it again: launching another palace coup at home and an oil price war with global consequences.
Last week he arrested Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of his father, King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, his cousin whom the heir to the Saudi throne deposed as crown prince in 2017.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now