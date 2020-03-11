Opinion Even Donald Trump might tire of Saudi prince’s serial meltdowns Instead of playing the expected role of reformer, Mohammed bin Salman is turning into a leader out of his depth BL PREMIUM

Mohammed bin Salman, the mercurial young crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is at it again: launching another palace coup at home and an oil price war with global consequences.

Last week he arrested Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of his father, King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, his cousin whom the heir to the Saudi throne deposed as crown prince in 2017.