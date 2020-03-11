Opinion Coronavirus is not a result of globalisation but has laid bare global supply chains Economically, the coronavirus sits alongside other recent global disruptions that demonstrate the dangers of highly concentrated, just-in-time supply chains — not global ones BL PREMIUM

There is no longer any doubting the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis, but we need to be clear about what kind of crisis this is. It has the potential to do worldwide economic and human harm. However, it is not the result of a flaw in the organisation of the world economy, in the way people, goods and money flow across the globe. It is a global crisis, not a crisis of globalisation.

The distinction is important, because if politicians and business leaders take the wrong lessons from this crisis, the world will be less prepared for the next.